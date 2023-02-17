TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Parking rates are increasing on Tybee Island come March 1, the city announced online Friday.

According to the city, the increase will “address rising costs and local impacts from record levels of both automobile and visitor traffic.”

Hourly parking will go up from $3.50 to $4 per hour; annual parking passes will increase from $200 to $250; and transferrable parking passes will move from $300 to $350.

Officials said the cost for the discount code that local businesses purchase for employee parking will not change. Senior discounted annual passes will also remain at $175 (for those 62 or older).

The announcement received instant backlash on Facebook.

“We won’t be coming back,” one commenter wrote. “I’d rather go where the pricing isn’t crazy.”

“Wow. How high is it going to get? I’d rather drive up to Hilton Head or go up to Beaufort where I can park for free,” another shared.

Others were indifferent.

“Did I miss something? Is $4 an hour seriously that much?” a commenter questioned.

“To the people complaining and saying they will find a new beach: please do,” another wrote. “Less people to worry about when I go to enjoy Tybee.”

For more information on parking services, visit Tybee’s website linked here.