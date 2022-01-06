Parker’s to build Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and gas station — globe included

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Greg Parker is making good on his promise to keep Savannah’s iconic globe a fixture on the southside as new businesses are constructed in the area.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to develop this underutilized site and to preserve the globe, which is an iconic landmark for many Savannah residents,” stated Parker, founder and CEO of the convenience store company Parker’s, on Thursday.

A new Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Parker’s gas station will be built on the 3.4-acre site at the corner of DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road.

The Chatham-County Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission approved the development back in September 2020, prompting community concerns over the globe.

Built in the late 1950s by the Savannah Gas Company, the globe became a local landmark of sorts. It graced the cover of many magazines and made the silver screen, too, behind Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock in the 1999 rom-com “Forces of Nature.”

“We listened to the public throughout the planning process and have made a significant investment to save the globe and to develop this long-neglected site in a more thoughtful, strategic way,” Parker said.

The site is expected to open this summer.