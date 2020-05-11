Parker’s donates over 7,000 KN95 masks to local healthcare facilities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Parker’s announced Monday that the company has donated over 7,000 KN95 masks to healthcare providers at hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

“We’re deeply grateful to all the doctors, nurses, clinicians and staff who are providing exceptional healthcare to area residents throughout the Coronavirus pandemic,” Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker said. “We know there have been mask shortages throughout the region and want to make sure area healthcare workers have the Personal Protective Equipment they need to stay safe while caring for patients.”

Parker’s donated masks to the following Georgia facilities:

2,000 masks to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah

800 masks to St. Joseph’s/Candler in Savannah

600 masks to Liberty Regional Hospital in Hinesville

600 masks to East Georgia Regional Hospital in Statesboro

600 masks to Effingham Hospital in Springfield

400 masks to Candler County Hospital in Metter

80 masks to Allcare Healthcare in Lyons

50 masks to Savannah OBGYN in Savannah

Parker’s says the company also plans to donate 300 masks to Hospice Savannah.

“On behalf of our entire East Georgia Regional Medical Center family, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Parker’s for their recent donation of KN95 masks for our healthcare team,” Jenny Maddi, BSN RN, patient safety officer and director of risk management at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, said. “Through this donation, we will continue to be able to protect our staff and provide the best care to our patients and community. We are very thankful for this support, and appreciate Parker’s for always being an engaged partner in our community.”

Parker’s also donated masks to the following South Carolina facilities:

800 masks to Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort

180 masks to Pruitt Health in Moncks Corner

Parker’s will also donate 700 masks to Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston.

“Beaufort Memorial Hospital is very grateful to Parker’s for their support during this unprecedented time,” Courtney Smith, special projects director at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, said. “Given the unpredictability of the PPE supply chain, Parker’s donation of masks is especially meaningful and will assist us in continuing to provide the highest level of protection to our workers on the front lines so they may, in turn, provide the best possible care to the patients we serve.”