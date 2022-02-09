Parents: don’t forget to claim the rest of the expanded child tax credit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you are a parent who took part in the expanded Child Tax Credit during the last half of 2021, you likely still have money coming.

The expanded credit is part of the Biden Administration’s COVID recovery plan and offered higher amounts to parents. For example, a child five or under means a credit of $3,600.

Some parents took advantage of getting part of the credit in 2021 by receiving six monthly payments

Chantelle Davis, a tax consultant, told WSAV that “if a parent received the advance, they would have received $1,800 between July and December and then the parent would qualify for the other $1,800 on your tax return.”

Davis says the credit for children between ages 6 and 7 was $3,000 so some parents may be owed $1,500 for children in that age category.

Parents may get all that money or part of it, depending on what they may owe in taxes. Davis says the

important thing is making sure you tell the Internal Revenue Service that you took the first six months of the credit and have the rest coming to you. In some cases, parents didn’t take any payments and have the full credit coming to them now.

Davis also reminds parents that the money is ‘not income’, but a tax credit.

“When those people are filing their taxes they are simply going to say that they didn’t receive anything because they opted out so now as opposed to getting half they’ll get the full amount as a tax credit,” said Davis.

She says the IRS will have on file what you have received, i.e. whether you need the full credit or just half of it that you didn’t take in 2021. If you received the six advance payments, Davis make sure to fill out tax forms correctly and tell the IRS . She says if you indicate that you didn’t get the advance payments when you actually did that it will cause your return to be flagged.

“You don’t want to put yourself in a situation where your refund is going to be held up,” said Davis.