Parent considers lawsuit against SCCPSS over mask mandate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One local parent is considering a lawsuit against the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) over the district’s mask mandate for students and staff, announced earlier this week.

Christine Pruitt says she’s not against masks. In fact, the mom of a soon-to-be 8th grader makes them.

But Pruitt says she takes issue with government overreach.

“When the government mandates, that mandate is authoring off of the assumption that the masses can’t think for themselves, and that they don’t know what’s best for them,” she said.

Pruitt feels the SCCPSS mask requirement ignores many parents’ wishes.

Earlier this week, she posted on the Nextdoor app that she’s considering litigation and is looking for others to get involved.

“I’ve had four parents who have contacted me who are eager and willing to move forward with a class-action suit,” Pruitt said.

The mom says she’d rather Georgia lawmakers pass legislation banning mask requirements altogether.

“If the state doesn’t implement a new law, and if the county continues to mandate masks, then I will just be on a forward course of finding an attorney and getting some kind of precedent set,” Pruitt said.

A school district spokesperson tells WSAV News 3 administrators are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“There are a lot of citizens who don’t feel that they need to wear a mask,” Pruitt said. “There are a lot of us who have gotten the vaccine and we’re all like, why did we go through all the trouble of getting the vaccine if you’re still going to make me wear a mask?”

In a survey sent to the parents by the district last year, 41 percent of parents said they had concerns about their children having to wear a mask upon returning to the classroom.