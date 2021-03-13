Papa John’s roof in Hinesville catches fire

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – If you order a Papa John’s pizza in Hinesville, don’t expect a delivery soon.

The popular restaurant, located on the 500 block of West Oglethorpe Highway, closed down Friday due to a fire on the roof. It’s not yet known how the fire started, but when firefighters arrived on the scene, they encountered flames and heavy smoke.

Related Content 3 run over by driver in Long County

The fire did not make its way into the restaurant, but the interior sustained water damage, Hinesville Fire Department Public Information Officer Alex Mason said. It took the firefighters several minutes to knock down the flames.

The adjoining stores, including Kroger and several small adjacent restaurants, were evacuated. Only store employees were allowed back in.

The other businesses are expected to return to normal business hours.