SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Our Tina Tyus-Shaw was presented with a special surprise Monday from a legendary local artist who’s usually pretty camera shy.

Panhandle Slim stopped by the WSAV studio during First News at 4 to present Tina with a gift from his heart. Panhandle Slim painted one of his iconic portraits of Tina in honor of her 30 years of work here at WSAV and in the Savannah community.

He said this was a perfect time to do it, because in less than a month, on March 15, Tina will be inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Watch the moment he surprised her above, as well as a special appearance from Tina’s WSAV News 3 at 5, 6 and 11 co-anchor Ben Senger.