Pandemic changes pre- and post-holiday shopping

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The usual post-Christmas shopping crowds were not as apparent this year with most shoppers taking to the web ahead of the holidays.

Shoppers say the decision to order online was more for their safety and convenience and are satisfied with the overall experience.

“We did a lot of shopping online but we decided to come in and get some things last minute as well. I’d say a lot of things probably came mostly from online,” says Chris Jeffers.

Jeffers says to ensure his gifts came in time, he took to his screen a little earlier this year.

“I ordered around the 16th and 17th of December and got everything situated then. Everything arrived on time. I think the latest something arrived was the 23rd,” he says.

However, as convenient as online shopping may be for some, small businesses are the ones feeling the effects. They say this year the number of people who chose to shop local was the Christmas miracle they needed so desperately.

“We talked about getting the locals out this year and you know, they came out. I had so many people coming in the store that said they’re local and they were here to support local and it meant a lot to us and it meant a lot to them too,” says owner of The Salt Table, Carol Legasse.

Many stores say they will continue to provide alternative options for both purchases and returns like curbside pick-up and online orders.