SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah’s Fourth District Alderman Nick Palumbo kicked off his re-election campaign.

Palumbo hosted a community bike ride at Hull Park to rally his supporters.

He says he’s proud of what the council has accomplished since he was elected including Savannah’s Vision Zero Plan, a 100% clean energy pledge and a reduction in violent crime.

Palumbo says he plans to focus on tackling the city’s housing crisis.

“This crisis didn’t emerge overnight, but it is certainly magnified by the exciting developments that we’ve had in our area,” Palumbo told News 3. “Including the Hyundai Meta plant. But we have to plan for our future and get a great urban plan to channel that energy to the right and appropriate place.”

When Palumbo was elected in 2019, he ran unopposed.

So far, no one else has filed to run for the fourth district seat.