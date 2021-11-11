Palmetto State Bank and family of longtime Murdaugh housekeeper reach settlement

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The family of a housekeeper who died in Alex Murdaugh‘s home has settled another part of their civil lawsuit — but not with the embattled attorney himself.

Attorneys representing Gloria Satterfield’s family reached an agreement with Palmetto State Bank. It’s part of the lawsuit claiming Murdaugh took $3 million from the family.

Satterfield died in 2018 after reportedly falling at Murdaugh’s home. According to the lawsuit, Murdaugh arranged a wrongful death settlement for Satterfield’s sons but pocketed the money instead.

While Palmetto State Bank officials say they never directly handled the money involved, the bank decided to settle the suit.

Meanwhile, the Satterfield family is still suing Murdaugh for his role in the alleged embezzlement scheme.

Attorney Eric Bland released the following joint statement from the Satterfield family and Palmetto State Bank:

Palmetto State Bank and the law firm of Bland Richter, LLP are pleased to announce that a settlement has been reached between the bank and the Estate of Gloria Satterfield, Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott that ends the pending lawsuit between them. Although Palmetto State Bank never handled the settlement funds nor was it responsible for the alleged actions of Alex Murdaugh, Palmetto State Bank and its board of directors made the business decision to prioritize ending this matter for the mutual benefit of Ms. Satterfield’s sons, its customers and shareholders, and the Hampton community at large. The Satterfield family appreciates Palmetto State Bank’s decision, agrees that it has acted responsibly and confirms that Palmetto State Bank continues to be a good corporate citizen in Hampton County and throughout South Carolina.

Murdaugh remains behind bars in the Richland County jail for charges connected to the settlement scheme. A judge denied him bond this week following a psychiatric evaluation.

His lawyers have called on the South Carolina Supreme Court to overturn the decision to keep Murdaugh in jail.