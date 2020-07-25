Palmetto Hall to keep “plantation” in name after vote

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Palmetto Hall Plantation on Hilton Head Island will keep its name, after the idea of dropping “plantation” from its name did not receive enough support.

After an online petition asking that the word “plantation” be dropped from the names of all housing developments received more than 5,000 signatures, Palmetto Hall sent a letter to its residents and held a confidential ballot vote.

Some homeowners did vote to change the name, but the number of votes did not meet the two-thirds required to make the switch.

Officials say the word “plantation” will be removed from signs at the front entrance of the property, but the logo and the legal name will remain the same.

Read the full letter sent to residents ahead of the vote, below.