RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Customers have a chance to have a say in Palmetto Electric’s future by voting in the co-op’s annual meeting.

Customers can vote on a new board of directors and ratepayers will receive a $25 reduction on their next power bill and can possibly win a car in a raffle.

“As a Cooperative our members own the co-op so they have control of who the Board of Directors are through the election process,” Tray Hunter said.

The first meeting was held Thursday. Another follows Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and another Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The co-op expects more than 5,000 customers to participate.

Customers will drive through to register and cast their ballots.