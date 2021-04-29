Palmetto Electric annual meeting gives chance to vote, win prizes

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A local energy provider is offering you a chance to win some big prizes to hear your feedback about their future.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, this year’s Palmetto Electric annual meeting is a drive-thru format.

More than 4000 drivers are expected to come to the headquarters in Ridgeland this weekend and cast their ballots.

They will drive away with a $25 credit on their bill and an opportunity to take home a new car or other prizes.

Because it is a co-operative, every attendee who has electric service also can also give their feedback on Palmetto Electric’s board, and future.

“This is the most important day for the members of the co-op because members own the co-op and this is where they have a chance to vote for the Board of Directors and vote for any potential significant changes in the co-op,” said Tray Hunter, Palmetto Electric Vice President.

Drive-thru registration and voting will be available Thursday, April 29, and Friday, April 30, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, May 1, from noon – 4 p.m., at the cooperative’s Ridgeland office only, located at 4063 Grays Highway.

Members will drive-thru to register and cast their ballot for Director elections. Members will never leave their vehicle, and Palmetto Electric employees will be adhering to all COVID safety precautions.

Members will receive a $25 electric bill credit and registration gift. All members who register will automatically be entered to win prizes, including the 2015 Ford Escape grand prize. Prize drawings will be held at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting on Saturday, May 1. Winners will be notified, and the results of the drawings will be posted on the cooperative’s website, palmetto.coop, and Facebook page.

On Saturday, May 1, beginning at 5 p.m., the business portion of the Annual Meeting will be live-streamed, online ONLY, at palmetto.coop or the cooperative’s Facebook page. For those that are unable to view the meeting live, a recording of the meeting will be available at palmetto.coop.