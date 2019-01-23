‘Painting a Picture’ annual gala raises money to get area homeless women off the streets

One local charity is on a mission to equip, encourage, and empower single homeless women with the skills they need to enhance their quality of life.

This weekend, Divine Rest, Incorporated will host its biggest fundraiser of the year in order to bring awareness to– and support their cause.

Founder Georgette Jackson joins us with more on what they’re doing to help homeless women and their children find a new beginning.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Divine Rest, Inc Presents: Painting A Picture Gala

Saturday, January 26

6 p.m.

American Legion Post 154 (Tybee Island)

Tickets: $50

912-441-5564

Get tickets here.