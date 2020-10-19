Oxford Court house fire displaces family

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

photo: Savannah Fire Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire  in the 0 Block of Oxford Court at 7:06 p.m. Sunday.

photo: Savannah Fire Department

SFD says the fire started in a bedroom where a hoverboard was charging.

A teen alerted her family to the blaze and helped them safely escape. 

Two off duty firefighters and a retired fire captain were across the street when the fire began. The three used a garden hose to control the flames. 

Fire crews rescued a family dog from the home while battling the blaze.

The fire was contained to the bedroom. 

No one was injured, but the family was displaced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories