Oxford Court house fire displaces family

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire in the 0 Block of Oxford Court at 7:06 p.m. Sunday.

photo: Savannah Fire Department

SFD says the fire started in a bedroom where a hoverboard was charging.

A teen alerted her family to the blaze and helped them safely escape.

Two off duty firefighters and a retired fire captain were across the street when the fire began. The three used a garden hose to control the flames.

Fire crews rescued a family dog from the home while battling the blaze.

The fire was contained to the bedroom.

No one was injured, but the family was displaced.

