SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The last day for Tubby’s on River Street was Sunday, and News 3 spoke to one of the owners about what is next.

Clearview Hotel Capital, also the owner of River Street Inn, has new goals for the year 2024. News 3 spoke to Jon Kline, CEO of Clearview Capital about their plans and goals for Tubby’s on River Street.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to elevate the River Street experience,” Kline said. “We’re going to take it to the next level.”

For them, elevating the experience means closing Tubby’s on River Street and opening a new establishment with a new feel.

“We’re going to open a new establishment there called the Broken Keel,” he continued. “We are going to do it in a relaxed environment with great food and amazing drinks.”

Low-country cuisine, live music and additional upgrades to the menu are to be expected.

“We’re going to be infusing culinary and mixology talents from other establishments,” said Kline. “We operate in Florida, New York, and California, we’re trying to bring something new exciting, and even better.”

Previously on News 3, we asked locals how they felt about the change.

“I think [live music] really attracts people,” Jen Douthit said. “I feel like you don’t see as many locals as you do tourists down River Street.”

Kline said he’s excited for Broken Keel’s opening in mid-January, wishing Tubby’s the best.

“I’m excited to see how well we can do,” he said. “We have a great team, we have some really interesting ideas and a great design team. I think people are going to be really excited once they try us.”