Owner of Savannah’s Bier Haus dies of COVID-19 at 51 years old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The owner of the Bier Haus, Marshall Urstadt, has lost his battle with COVID-19.

Last month, friend and fellow restaurateur Nick Lambros started a GoFundMe page in hopes of financially assisting Urstadt’s restaurant as he fought for his life.

Related Content Savannah bar owner supports friend, restaurateur battling COVID-19 with GoFundMe campaign Video

On Aug. 7, Lambros announced online that the owner of the Belgian and German-inspired gastropub had died at 51 years old.

“It is with great sadness that I must announce the passing of Marshall Urstadt,” wrote Lambros, who owns Ben’s Neighborhood Grill and Tap. “He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and me.”

Lambros thanked everyone who sent out kind thoughts and prayers.

He added that the GoFundMe page’s focus would shift to the immediate needs of Urstadt’s family and Bier Haus employees.

The online campaign has so far raised $6,100.