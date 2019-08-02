Owner of massive, smoking trash pile in Jasper Co. can’t pay to extinguish it

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The owner of the giant trash pile in Jasper County now says he doesn’t have enough money to pay to fix the problem.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) determined this week that the pile was an “imminent and substantial danger” to the people who live and work nearby.

The agencies issued an emergency order to stop any more trucks or debris to come into the Able Contracting facility, owned by Chandler Lloyd, on Wednesday. Now Lloyd’s legal counsel has responded to that order.

DHEC tells News 3, “Legal counsel for Able Contracting has advised that their client has insufficient resources to comply with the order. Therefore, governmental authorities are determining what next steps are appropriate.”

The agency monitored the air quality during the last week of July and found on four different days levels of “fine particulate matter” registered as high as 16 times the EPA safe standards.

Lloyd was given 72 hours from that order date to create and begin implementing a plan to limit the smoke and for the “complete extinguishment of the fire.”

He responded Friday.