SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The owner of a local clinic faces five years in prison for laundering money for a “pill mill.”

Jamesetta Whipple-Duncan, 59, owner of Georgia Laboratory Diagnostics LLC in Garden City was sentenced to 60 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to money laundering, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District, David H. Estes. She also has to pay more than $86,000 in restitution fees and serve three years of supervised release.

“This sentence holds accountable yet another instrumental figure who helped pour gasoline on the raging fire of the opioid addiction crisis,” Estes said. “Along with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to bring to justice those who exacerbate drug addictions in our community, whether they stand or street corners or dress in lab coats.”

Whipple-Duncan was employed by Dr. Frank Bynes Jr., according to Estes. Estes said Whipple-Duncan provided Bynes with a station to distribute the drugs — including opioids and drug cocktails. Bynes was sentenced in February 2020 to 20 years in prison for 13 counts of unlawful dispensation of controlled substances and three counts of health care fraud.

Whipple-Duncan ran the finances of the clinic and used its patient’s money to buy a Mercedes-Benz, a Hummer, and two three-wheeler motorcycles, Estes said.

“In the midst of this country’s prescription opioid epidemic, it is the FBI’s goal to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute anyone who recklessly overprescribes pharmaceutical pills, especially for non-medical reasons,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Whipple-Duncan’s actions directly contributed to the opioid crisis in our community and for that she is being held accountable.”