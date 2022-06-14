TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A dog owner was cited for animal cruelty on Saturday after leaving four dogs locked in cages in the heat, according to the Tybee Island Police Department.

The department said an officer on patrol in the Strand Avenue area was flagged down by some concerned citizens regarding several dogs locked up in the bed of a pickup truck.

The officer took a closer look and noticed the dogs appeared to be overheated, so he decided to free them from their cages, Tybee Island PD explained. Meanwhile, some bystanders got water for the dogs and helped the officer cool them down.

Police said the dogs’ owner eventually returned to the truck and was cited with four counts of animal cruelty.

The dogs are expected to be OK, Tybee Island PD said.

High outdoor temperatures can impact dogs quicker than most realize. Visit this link to read up on recognizing the signs of heat stress.