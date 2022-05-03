SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in America nearly 50 years ago may be overturned soon, according to a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court released by Politico on Monday night.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the possible overturn could be disastrous for women.

“Men should not make decisions about the disposition of women’s bodies,” said Johnson during his weekly press conference on Tuesday morning. “Who am I to determine the physical being of a woman?”

If the U.S. Supreme Court decides overrule the decision, it would effectively strike down abortion protections at the federal level and allow the states to have authority over abortion access.

While the mayor says he leans more toward pro-life, he believes, ultimately, that it is a woman’s right to choose and the overturning of Roe v. Wade would take that choice away.

“If it’s true, it is a huge, huge step backwards,” the mayor stated.

A rally to protect abortion rights will be held in front of City Hall today at 5 p.m. and Mayor Johnson says he will be in attendance alongside demonstrators.

View the full press conference below.