Overnight Savannah house fire displaces three

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning in the 1900 Block of Essex Ave.

Firefighters responded to the scene after 3:00 a.m. to discover smoke and flames streaming from the single story residence.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the attic.

photo: Savannah Fire Department

SFD says three residents managed to escape the blaze on their own.

No one was physically injured.

Officials say the home sustained extensive smoke and fire damage.

SFD says the fire displaced the three people.