Overnight fire sends two people to the hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a structure fire early Monday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

SFD officials say crews responded to the scene in the 900 block of Montgomery Street.

Firefighters rescued a woman & a dog from the 2nd floor of the burning residential structure.

SFD says two people suffering smoke inhalation were transported to a hospital.

The fire displaced two people.

