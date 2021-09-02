Overnight fire destroys Beaufort Co. home

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Burton Fire District, MCAS Fire Department, and Beaufort County EMS responded to a reported early Thursday morning to a house fire on Coinbow Loop.

Fire officials say just before 4:30 a.m. a bystander witnessed the flames in the area and alerted first responders.

When Firefighters arrived on scene the structure was fully involved in flames.

As firefighters were extinguishing the fire, the homeowner arrived and stated no one was in the home, but all his belongings were.

The man stated he did not stay in the home, which had no power, but mostly stayed in a makeshift structure next to the residence.

No injuries were reported. The home was completely destroyed in the fire. One lane of Parris Island Gateway was closed for approximately four hours while emergency crews were on scene. The makeshift structure the man stayed in was not damaged.

Burton fire investigators could not determine the cause of the fire due to the extensive damage.

According to fire officials, this is the third fire for the Burton Fire District within the previous two weeks, and the 22nd fire so far in 2021.