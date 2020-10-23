Overnight crash claims life of Savannah woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit investigates a deadly single vehicle crash on Dean Forest Road.

Police responded to the scene on Dean Forest Road at Jamaica Run Road around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Police say a Nissan Sentra traveling north on Dean Forest Road failed to negotiate a curve, resulting in the car wrecking in an embankment.

A passerby discovered the car in the embankment.

Police say the driver, Gabrielle Davis, 26, of Savannah, died as a result of her injuries.

Police continue to investigate.