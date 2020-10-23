Overnight apartment fire displaces two families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department says an overnight apartment fire displaced two families.

photo: Savannah Fire Department

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 0 Block of Peachtree Drive at 3:33 a.m. Friday.

At the scene firefighters discovered smoke and flames streaming from a ground floor unit.

Officials say the fire appeared to have originated on a mattress. It damaged a room and its contents.

No one was home at either unit at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Residents of two damaged apartments were displaced.