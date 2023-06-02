SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The owner of an extended stay lodge by the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport says more than fifty of its tenants will soon be without a place to stay.

“It’s very hard to have to fire your staff and let all of your guests go. It’s the oldest hotel at the airport, it’s been around for a long, long time,” said Connell.

The Quail Run Lodge has sat right beside the airport for 30 years, but that might change after the Savannah Airport Commission demanded they evacuate the property.

The owners say that the Airport Commission has evoked eminent domain to make room for Gulfstream.

This means they will lose the property, even if they don’t want to sell.

They had six years remaining on their lease. Although the lease will be paid off by the new owner of the property, they aren’t being compensated for the fact that they are essentially being kicked out.

“I’m saying pay enough to buy a new hotel and something for my troubles and I’ll move. But they feel they just have to pay for the balance of the lease,” said Connel.

Judy Trotter is the manager of the restaurant inside the lodge. The lodge holds a special place in her heart, she’s worked there for 17 years.

She uses the money from her job to fund her grandchildren’s private school, she will be left without work after the lodge closes.