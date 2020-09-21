Over 70 SCAD alumni worked on Emmy-winning shows this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over 250 Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) alumni worked on Emmy-nominated shows this year.
The 2020 Emmy Awards were held virtually on Sunday.
Of the 250 alumni who worked on nominated shows, 72 alumni worked on shows that won an Emmy award. Two SCAD alumni were nominated directly.
Garrette Warner Rose won an Emmy for Outside Cinematographer for a Reality Program for “Queer Eye.” Dirk Valk also won an Emmy for Special Visual Effects for Netflix’s “Lost in Space.”
Below is a breakdown of winning shows SCAD alumni worked on.
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Winner: Outstanding Visual Effects
- 20 SCAD alumni
- Animation supervisor, compositor, lighting supervisor, lead texture artist, and more
- Watchmen (HBO)
- Winner: Outstanding Limited Series
- 23 SCAD alumni
- Illustrators, 3D artists, Costume buyers, Set decorator, post-production supervisor, and more
- Succession (HBO)
- Winner: Outstanding Drama Series
- 10 SCAD alumni
- Visual effects artists, visual effects supervisor, digital artists, and more
- Rick and Morty (Cartoon Network)
- Winner: Outstanding Animated Program
- 7 SCAD alumni
- Director, animators, sound editors, story board artists, and more
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Winner: Outstanding Sound Editor for a Comedy or Drama Series
- 12 SCAD alumni
- Sound mixer, sound utility crew member, production assistants, and more