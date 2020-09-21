Over 70 SCAD alumni worked on Emmy-winning shows this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over 250 Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) alumni worked on Emmy-nominated shows this year.

The 2020 Emmy Awards were held virtually on Sunday.

Of the 250 alumni who worked on nominated shows, 72 alumni worked on shows that won an Emmy award. Two SCAD alumni were nominated directly.

Garrette Warner Rose won an Emmy for Outside Cinematographer for a Reality Program for “Queer Eye.” Dirk Valk also won an Emmy for Special Visual Effects for Netflix’s “Lost in Space.”

Below is a breakdown of winning shows SCAD alumni worked on.