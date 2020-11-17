Over 100 shooting incidents reported in Savannah this year; Mayor Johnson discusses plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson held his weekly press conference Tuesday morning, addressing violence in the city and COVID-19.

The press conference began with a check presentation to the Savannah Youth Council from the city and T. Mobile.

The mayor then again expressed concern for gun violence in Savannah.

Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, Johnson said there have been 101 shooting incidents, 16 of which were accidental, resulting in 111 total victims. The number of victims has increased by 6% since 2019.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 15, Johnson said there have been 26 homicides, which is a 24% increase from last year. Ten of those cases are still open.

The mayor said there is an “unacceptable” number of victims and witnesses in these cases who refuse to cooperate with police investigators.

Johnson said moving forward he plans to bring back his gun buyback program and implement some kind of “interruption program” based on similar initiatives that have been successful in other cities.

The mayor then switched gears to discuss the latest COVID-19 updates. In Chatham County, the daily case rate per 100,000 is on the rise. Johnson said a spike in cases is expected soon and again encouraged social distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing.

Johnson renewed his COVID-19 emergency order last week, requiring masks to be worn at all times in public in the City of Savannah. He said this includes when outdoors, when on tours, when riding a bike, etc.

Masks are not required to be worn when alone in a personal vehicle or with members of the same household; during exercise when socially distanced; when eating, drinking or smoking; when a mask interferes with a medical condition; or when under the age of 10.

Anyone who does not comply with the emergency order can be fined. It remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Johnson asked that Savannahians be responsible as the holiday season approaches.

“Nothing this year has been ordinary or usual, and neither will this holiday season,” he said.

He asked the community to avoid gathering for Thanksgiving, adding that he himself will not be attending a big family event.

“I love them enough to stay away from then,” Johnson said.

The mayor then announced that the city will be participating in Transgender Awareness Week and for the first time, observing Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20. The day honors transgender people who have lost their lives to anti-transgender violence.

A vigil will be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the vigil is closed to the public, but can be livestreamed on the city’s social media pages. On Friday, Proud Savannah will host a panel discussion that an also be livestreamed on Facebook.

Johnson wrapped up his prepared remarks reminding the community to vote in the upcoming Senate runoff election. He asked that people be kind to one another and discouraged negative campaign ads and trash talking.

“We’ve got to be better,” he said. “We have to be grown ups. We have young people watching us.”

