Over 100 march, call for justice in Jesup Saturday morning

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Over 100 people came out Saturday for a rally for justice and to march against police brutality in Jesup.

The group marched to the Jesup Police Department, where they held a peaceful protest and prayed for the Jesup Police Chief Mike Lane and his officers.

The crowd then marched to the Wayne County Courthouse to hear from various speakers, including Ahmaud Arbery’s aunt, Thea Brooks.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.