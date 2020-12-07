Outgoing Beaufort mayor talks about legacy, future

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – After 20 years serving the Lowcountry, Billy Keyserling is leaving public office.

After three terms in office, Keyserling will officially hand over their reins as Beaufort’s mayor to Stephen Murray on Tuesday.

“Will I miss being mayor? Absolutely,” said Keyserling. “But I think I am leaving it in very good hands.”

“Twenty years is a good term, I’ve appreciated it,” he continued. “But the City is at a point where young energy, someone with the, excuse the term, ‘piss and vinegar,’ who has the vision, has the enthusiasm I had when I first entered public service, should take the helm.”

Keyserling spent two terms in the South Carolina Legislature before moving into the mayor’s office in 2012.

While he had a hand in the expansion and renovation of Boundary Sreet, the dry dock downtown, and the creation of a master plan for the City, Keyserling is most proud of his work unifying and improving the Beaufort City Council.

“We all learned to think alike about the approach to a more civil, conversational, consensus-building government,” explained Keyserling. “And consequently in 12 years, 95% plus of our votes have been unanimous. It doesn’t mean that everyone got what they wanted it doesn’t mean that everyone got what they wanted, but it meant everyone had a time at the table.”

“They do know that I listen, that I build consensus, that I try to find ways that everybody wins in a discussion,” he added.

Keyserling says he was able to keep his moral compass and heart his entire time in office. He tried to speak from the heart and tell the truth, accept his mistakes, and learn from them.

“I just would like when people walk into that chamber or into those work sessions, to remember we don’t meet if people aren’t civil,” he said. “We are there to make decisions, and we won’t take anything personally. We always talk about the what and not the who.”

Keyserling will be known for his tireless work on stopping offshore drilling off the South Carolina coast. He was about to help line up every mayor along the coast to speak out against the practice and even turn the minds, and votes, of four out of five congressmen to support his way of thinking on drilling.

He’s written 600 newsletters during his term of office, keeping the people involved and engaged in the process. It’s something he hopes will continue in the future.

“What the City does is no longer my business. How the City does it — I’d like you to keep me in mind,” explained Keyserling. “Because the way we have run Council, the fact that no citizen has been in a meeting with us and been denied a chance to talk, they (other council members) didn’t like it sometimes when we stayed four hours. But I had a rule, that anyone who took the time to come to a meeting, whether in person or on Zoom, would ever leave feeling they had a right to be heard.”

Keyserling will now devote himself to making Beaufort the epicenter of Reconstruction history through the continued expansion of the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, as well as nurturing his nonprofit: The Second Founding of America: Reconstruction Beaufort. This nonprofit, which he founded in 2018, seeks to promote Reconstruction education throughout the country and be an official advocate for the park.

He has also written his second book, “Sharing Common Ground: Promises Unfulfilled but Not Forgotten.” His first was a children’s book, “The Pink Dolphin,” in 2010.

His second book, according to the soon-to-be-former mayor, deals with the history of the Lowcountry: human rights, equality, justice, and freedom. It explores how we continue to try to clean up the mess and chaos that never really ended since the Civil War.

“To understand the future we have to look back at our past,” explains Keyserling. “A lot of that hasn’t been told.

“To talk about race, to talk about institutional racism is not the job of a small-town mayor. That can become too partisan and divisive.”

Keyserling says he’s been touched by the outpouring of support and love he’s gotten from people around the area, especially this last week in office. But he’s not ready to talk about a legacy.

“Why would I pronounce a legacy?” he said. “I’ve just done what I thought was the right thing to do and I hope everyone would do the right thing.”

There is one thing he wants to leave everyone with, especially the Council.

“Never get up and leave the table,” Keyserling urged. “Stay at the table, keep your voice and find common ground because that common ground is going to be what’s best for all the people.”