Our Hometown: Volunteers needed for Community Service Day at the West Broad YMCA Video

Savannah, GA - It's 2019 and the West Broad Street YMCA needs your help to build new raised garden beds.

This Saturday, January 26, join them for community service day! Volunteers can also lend a hand touching up a mural, installing outdoor art easels and more!

Come with tools, if you can.

Lunch will be provided.

For more information, call: 912-233-1951.

