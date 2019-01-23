Our Hometown: Volunteers needed for Community Service Day at the West Broad YMCA
Savannah, GA - It's 2019 and the West Broad Street YMCA needs your help to build new raised garden beds.
This Saturday, January 26, join them for community service day! Volunteers can also lend a hand touching up a mural, installing outdoor art easels and more!
Come with tools, if you can.
Lunch will be provided.
For more information, call: 912-233-1951.
