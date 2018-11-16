Our Hometown: Urban Hope to host 5th annual Pee Wee Rodeo this weekend

Join Urban Hope Savannah this weekend as it hosts its 5th annual Pee Wee Rodeo!

There will be plenty of activities for children of all ages— including pony, hay, and mechanical bull rides, arts and crafts, farm animal petting zoo, and archery.

The event gets underway Saturday, November 17, from 10 am to 1 pm. at the Old Roberds Dairy Farm— 2500 Tennessee Avenue.

All proceeds go directly to Urban Hope, helping to instill hope in Savannah’s inner-city and at-risk children.

For more information, call: ‭912-349-5475‬.

