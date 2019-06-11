Our Hometown: Tybee Island to hold 4th Annual Tybee Juneteenth Wade-In
It's a day of reflection and celebration.
Wednesday, June 19, North Beach Grill, the City of Tybee Island, and Tybee MLK will host the fourth annual Tybee Juneteenth Wade-In.
Also known as Freedom Day, Juneteenth is observed to commemorate the end of Slavery in the United States.
The wade-in begins at 6 p.m.
Everyone is encouraged to attend
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, call: 912-414-0809.
More News
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.