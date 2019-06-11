Local News

Our Hometown: Tybee Island to hold 4th Annual Tybee Juneteenth Wade-In

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 07:59 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 07:59 AM EDT

Our Hometown: Tybee Island to hold 4th Annual Tybee Juneteenth Wade-In

It's a day of reflection and celebration.

 

Wednesday, June 19, North Beach Grill, the City of Tybee Island, and Tybee MLK will host the fourth annual Tybee Juneteenth Wade-In.

 

Also known as Freedom Day, Juneteenth is observed to commemorate the end of Slavery in the United States.

 

The wade-in begins at 6 p.m.

 

Everyone is encouraged to attend

 

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

 

For more information, call: 912-414-0809.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center