Our Hometown: Tybee Island to hold 4th Annual Tybee Juneteenth Wade-In Video

It's a day of reflection and celebration.

Wednesday, June 19, North Beach Grill, the City of Tybee Island, and Tybee MLK will host the fourth annual Tybee Juneteenth Wade-In.

Also known as Freedom Day, Juneteenth is observed to commemorate the end of Slavery in the United States.

The wade-in begins at 6 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to attend

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call: 912-414-0809.