Our Hometown: Third annual Jazz Benefit Concert raises money to send kids in need to summer camp

Join Congregation Mickve Israel and The Martin de Porres Society as they host their Third Annual Jazz Benefit Concert to support Camp Lighthouse– a multicultural summer camp for young people in our community.

Enjoy the sounds of the Teddy Adams Quintet featuring Huxsie Scott.

The music begins this Sunday, June 23, at 4:30 p.m. at Congregation Mickve Israel on East Gordon Street.

News 3′s Kim Gusby is the emcee.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for kids.

They can be purchased at Congregation Mickve Israel or Lester’s Florist through Friday, June 21.

For more information call: 912-358-8887 or 912-233-1547.