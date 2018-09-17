Local News

Our Hometown: The Learning Center to host community conversation on 'Everyday Racism in America'

Savannah, GA - The Learning Center, a program of Senior Citizens Inc., will host a screening of “Everyday Racism in America, an MSNBC televised forum.  
Chatham County Juvenile Court Judge Lisa Goldwire Colbert will offer comments and interpretation about the program and then lead a community conversation about “everyday racism in America.”
The event will take place this Thursday, September 20 from 9 am to 10:30 am at First Presbyterian Church at 520 Washington Avenue.
For more information, contact The Learning Center at (912) 236-0363 or email: dhornsby@seniorcitizens-inc.org.  
 

