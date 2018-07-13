Our Hometown: Savannah Tree Foundation volunteer project on Tybee Island Video

Savannah, GA - Join Savannah Tree Foundation staff, board, and volunteers for a morning of service on Tybee Island!

Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 28.

Volunteers are asked to meet at Jaycee Park, where STF has planted dozens of trees--to mulch and water.

During the hot summer months, it's crucial that trees get the water they need to thrive.

The work will begin in the morning before the heat sets in-- then grab something cool to drink and get to know each other!

If you're interested in participating, call: 912.233.8733, or email: info@savannahtree.com.