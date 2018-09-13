Our Hometown: Rep. Carl Gilliard to host final Dream Program sessions starting today Video

Savannah, GA - Join State Representative Carl Gilliard and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs as they host the final two Georgia Dream Program sessions Thursday, September 13, and Monday, October 22.

The first session will take place at 10 am at the Garden City Library.

The second will be held at 10 a.m. at the Economic Opportunity Authority in Savannah.

The Georgia Dream Program, a homeownership program through DCA, provides $15,000 in down payment assistance to approved applicants.

To qualify, applicants must have a Beacon score of at least 624.

Over the past year, the program has provided 130 people with down payment assistance.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information or to register, call: 912-436-5325.