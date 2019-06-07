Our Hometown: Registration underway for Savannah Children’s Choir Summer Camp

Registration is now underway for the 2019 Savannah Children’s Choir Summer Camp.

The full two-week summer camp is for rising third through tenth graders and will take place Monday -Friday from 9 am to 3 pm beginning July 8.

Workshops will feature world-class conductors and music interns from colleges across the country as well as music enrichment opportunities!

The Choir will sing the National Anthem at the Savannah Bananas Game July 13 as well as perform an end of camp celebration concert at the Historic Lucas Theatre Friday, July 19.

For more information, call: (912) 228-4758.