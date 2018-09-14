Our Hometown: Registration underway for 5th Annual Savannah T.E.A.L. Walk for Ovarian Cancer Video

Savannah, GA - September is National Ovarian Cancer Month.

Did you know that an estimated 1 in 75 women will develop ovarian cancer in her lifetime?

In women ages 35-74, ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

Early detection is key.

Saturday, September 22, join Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer-- also known as T.E.A.L.--for the 5th annual Savannah Walk for Ovarian Cancer.

The event gets underway at 8:30 am at Lake Mayer.

The mission is to promote public awareness and education of the signs, symptoms and risk factors of the disease, while providing support to survivors and raising money for research in an effort to find a cure.

Join a team or you can walk alone.

Register here.

Online early registration is $15.

Late registration during the event is $20.