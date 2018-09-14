Local News

Our Hometown: Registration underway for 5th Annual Savannah T.E.A.L. Walk for Ovarian Cancer

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 08:08 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 08:08 AM EDT

Our Hometown: Registration underway for 5th Annual Savannah T.E.A.L. Walk for Ovarian Cancer

Savannah, GA - September is National Ovarian Cancer Month.

Did you know that an estimated 1 in 75 women will develop ovarian cancer in her lifetime?

In women ages 35-74, ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths. 

Early detection is key.

Saturday, September 22, join Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer-- also known as T.E.A.L.--for the 5th annual Savannah Walk for Ovarian Cancer.

The event gets underway at 8:30 am at Lake Mayer.

The mission is to promote public awareness and education of the signs, symptoms and risk factors of the disease, while providing support to survivors and raising money for research in an effort to find a cure.

Join a team or you can walk alone.

Register here

Online early registration is $15.

Late registration during the event is $20. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center