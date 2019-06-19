Our Hometown: Registration underway for 2nd Annual Walk for Homelessness

According to the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, Chatham County is the second most homeless-populated region in Georgia.

One local organization wants to shine a light on homelessness and put an end to what has become a national epidemic.

Next month, SHINE, Inc. will present the second annual Walk for Homelessness in the Coastal Empire.

The event will take place Sunday, July 28, in Lake Mayer Community Park.

There will be live music, vendors, and light refreshments.

It is Free and open to the public.

A $15 donation will be accepted to participate in the 5K race.

Proceeds benefit the Chatham Savannah Homeless Authority’s Tiny House Project.

