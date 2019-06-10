Our Hometown: Registration underway for 21st Annual BRAVO Summer Music Camp

Do you have a budding musician at home?
Want to help them hone their skills?
BRAVO Music Company presents its 21st annual Summer Music Camp.
The two-week program is for kids 5 to 18 and features vocal technique, private tutoring, piano master classes, music appreciation, arts and crafts, and more!
Staff includes professional musicians, guest artists, and community volunteers.
Camp begins Monday, July 1, and runs through Friday, July 12, from 8 am to 5 pm at Ramah Junior Academy (3400 Florance Street).
Limited scholarships are available.
To register, visit: bravomusiccompany.com or call: 912-236-6681.