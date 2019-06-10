Our Hometown: Registration underway for 21st Annual BRAVO Summer Music Camp

GARDEN CITY, Ga - (WSAV) The Georgia Ports Authority is gathering relief supplies to help people in the Bahamas who are struggling to recover after Hurricane Dorian. The enormity of that storm's devastation to that Caribbean nation triggered GPA to set up a drive-thru drop off donation site at their headquarters. Executive Director, Griff Lynch, made the announcement during the State of the Port address last Thursday, "If we see good support we're gonna keep moving and we'll keep filling containers and I've got to talk to my board, the Georgia Ports is gonna make a sizeable donation to, ah, to this effort," Lynch said.

Some of the workers at the Port of Savannah are donating sweat equity to load and stack the goods inside the containers. Jeremiah Barnes works as an equipment operator on the docks, but is one of the people unloading donations and putting them into the shipping containers that will go to the Bahamas from Chatham County, "It feels great to help because if, say for example, if the storm was to hit us, then we would be in the same position, so it feels great to help out other people," said Barnes.