Our Hometown: Rape Crisis Center to hold self-defense class

The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire is helping women fight back with self-defense techniques that could save your life.

Sunday, June 23, RCC presents a 2-hour self-defense class, facilitated by a certified and experienced Instructor.

Participants will learn verbal and physical techniques that can be used by anyone, regardless of physical condition.

The class will take place from 3 pm to 5 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Savannah– 520 Washington Ave.

Space is limited.

Donations are accepted, but not required.

Please, RSVP by Tuesday, June 18 to events@rccsav.org or call: 912.233.3000.

Self-defense Class

Sunday, June 23

3 pm — 5 pm

First Presbyterian Church

520 Washington Avenue

RSVP by Tuesday, June 18 to events@rccsav.org or call: 912.233.3000