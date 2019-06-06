Our Hometown: Rape Crisis Center to hold self-defense class

The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire is helping women fight back with self-defense techniques that could save your life.
Sunday, June 23, RCC presents a 2-hour self-defense class, facilitated by a certified and experienced Instructor.
Participants will learn verbal and physical techniques that can be used by anyone, regardless of physical condition.
The class will take place from 3 pm to 5 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Savannah– 520 Washington Ave.
Space is limited.
Donations are accepted, but not required.
Please, RSVP by Tuesday, June 18 to events@rccsav.org or call: 912.233.3000.
