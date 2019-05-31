Our Hometown: Midtown Pickers to host Summer Nights Party benefiting Hospice Savannah

Join the musicians and volunteers of the Midtown Pickers as they host their fourth annual ‘Summer Nights Party‘ to celebrate Hospice Savannah’s 40th birthday– Saturday, June 8.

Musicians will play in and around Coffee Deli and Bar Food in Savannah’s Habersham Village between 7:00 and 10:00 p.m.

There will also be a silent auction.

Admission is free.

To donate items to the silent auction, or to learn more about this and other Summer Nights parties, call: 912-629-1027.

Proceeds from this family-friendly event benefit the life-affirming services and programs of Hospice Savannah.