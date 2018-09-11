Our Hometown: Lend a hand to help end hunger Video

Savannah, GA - September is Hunger Action Month and America's Second Harvest is Celebrating 37 years of feeding Coastal Georgia!

This week, they want you to lend a helping hand to pack their mobile food pantry boxes and backpacks for children.

Any help-- no matter how big or small-- goes a long way.

This Thursday, September 13, is Hunger Action Day.

From 8 am to 8 pm, you can volunteer to help end hunger in our community.

The first 370 volunteers will get free t-shirts.

Refreshments and snacks will be provided throughout the day.

To sign up or for more information, email: bryce@helpendhunger.org.