Our Hometown: 'It Is Well' documentary kicks off world tour tomorrow with Savannah premier Video

Savannah, GA - A film more than ten years in the making will debut tomorrow in Savannah.

"It is Well" is a documentary that chronicles the life and legacy of community activist Rev. Bennie R. Mitchell, Jr.

The biopic is directed by Mitchell's son, Bennie R. Mitchell, III.

The Savannah premier-- which kicks off the national tour-- is tomorrow at the Historic Savannah Theater on Bull Street.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The showing begins at 6:30.

General admission is $25.

For more information or call: 912-452-0011.