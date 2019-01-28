Our Hometown: 'It Is Well' documentary kicks off world tour tomorrow with Savannah premier
Savannah, GA - A film more than ten years in the making will debut tomorrow in Savannah.
"It is Well" is a documentary that chronicles the life and legacy of community activist Rev. Bennie R. Mitchell, Jr.
The biopic is directed by Mitchell's son, Bennie R. Mitchell, III.
The Savannah premier-- which kicks off the national tour-- is tomorrow at the Historic Savannah Theater on Bull Street.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The showing begins at 6:30.
General admission is $25.
For more information or call: 912-452-0011.
