Our Hometown: Interested in becoming a foster parent? There's an information session tonight

Interested in becoming a foster parent? There's an information session tonight

Savannah, GA - You can help change a life.

Children in our communities need loving homes.

You're invited to a free event to learn more about becoming a foster parent.

The information session will cover what it takes to qualify, the support you'll receive, and what it means to make a difference in a child's life as a foster parent.

The event gets underway tonight from 5:30 to 7 o'clock at 16 Chatham Center South Drive, Suite A.

If you can't make it, but you'd like to learn more, call Vonda at 912-414-3225 for more information.