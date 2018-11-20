Local News

Our Hometown: Interested in becoming a foster parent? There's an information session tonight

By:

Posted: Nov 20, 2018 08:39 AM EST

Updated: Nov 20, 2018 08:39 AM EST

Our Hometown: Interested in becoming a foster parent? There's an information session tonight

Savannah, GA - You can help change a life.

Children in our communities need loving homes.  

You're invited to a free event to learn more about becoming a foster parent. 

The information session will cover what it takes to qualify, the support you'll receive, and what it means to make a difference in a child's life as a foster parent.

The event gets underway tonight from 5:30 to 7 o'clock at 16 Chatham Center South Drive, Suite A.

If you can't make it, but you'd like to learn more, call Vonda at 912-414-3225 for more information.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center