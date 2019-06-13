Our Hometown: HVJ Alumni Association presents third annual 'Red Ball'
Savannah, GA - Calling all Warriors, it's time to get excited!
Mark your calendar and save the date.
The HVJ Alumni Association presents its third annual Red Ball, Saturday, July 20 from 7 pm to midnight at the Savannah Civic Center.
Tickets are $30.
Tables are also available.
For more information, call: 912-604-9744.
