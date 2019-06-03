Our Hometown: House of Strut presents third annual Kids Fashion Bootcamp Runway Show

Junior fashionistas will show off their style this summer as the House of Strut presents its third annual Kids Fashion Bootcamp Runway Show.

It’s the culmination of a week-long, hands-on fashion workshop for children ages 5 to 12 years old.

Campers will create their own personal looks that they’ll show off Friday, June 7 at the House Of Strut at 17 West 41st Street.

Doors open at 5:30 pm.

The runway show kicks off at 6.

The event is free and open to the public.

This creative fashion camp supports Loop It Up Savannah, a non-profit, Youth Arts Program.

For more information, call: 912-712-3902.