Our Hometown: Healthy Laughter Comedy Tour headed to Savannah

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 07:33 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 07:33 AM EDT

Savannah, GA - They say laughter is good for the soul-- it could also lead you to a healthier life!

This summer, join Savannah's award-winning comedian, Akintunde, as he teams up with WSOK 99.7 for the Healthy Laughter Comedy Tour.

The tour uses live stand-up comedy to promote healthcare and healthy lifestyle choices.

The event takes place Saturday, June 29, at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center beginning with free on-site health screenings at 3 pm. A free healthy talk panel discussion starts at 4.

The comedy show kicks off at 6.

Tickets are $10, general admission. $20 for VIP.  Get them here

For more information, call: 1.800.280.0094

